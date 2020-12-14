New mechanism for wheat procurement being contemplated

LAHORE: The Punjab government is weighing various options to evolve a new mechanism for wheat procurement to be implemented from the next year.

Besides fixing wheat procurement target on the basis of ground realities, the primary focus of new mechanism will be to ensure maximum return for the growers, said an official. At the same time, interest of consumers will also be protected at all costs. The price of wheat has been fixed at Rs1650 by the federal cabinet. The decision of the federal cabinet is the best for stabilising the prices of flour for its abundant supply. The fixed wheat prices will be applied from the next year, the official added.

Following import of wheat, there is no its shortage in the country. The process of importing wheat consignments will be completed by February next, making the existing wheat surplus till the arrival of new crop.