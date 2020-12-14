PDM rally draws lawyers’ mixed reaction

LAHORE: Lawyers have given different opinions on PDM’s rally and expressed views on democratic and fundamental rights of people in the wake of COVID-19.

Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Abid Saqi while talking to The News said if people want to join the PDM’s rallies, it is their democratic and Constitutional right and nobody could stop them.

He said in democracy people’s choice matters and it is their choice to attend political gatherings or not. Constitutionally, the government cannot bar people from hold-ing political rallies, Saqi added.

However, Chairman Judicial Activism Panel Azhar Siddique said safety of life is a fundamental right. He said fundamental rights are more important than democratic rights.

Talking about a recent judgment of the Lahore High Court, Azhar said the court had directed political parties to follow COVID-19 protocols if they wanted to hold political rallies.

But in PDM rally, all the SOPs have been violated putting life of a common man at risk, he said and added that the PDM’s rally is contempt of court and the government should arrest the responsible immediately.

Muhammad Mudasar, a practicing lawyer, while talking to The News said after the implementation of COVID ordinance, political parties are not allowed to hold rallies as it could risk the lives. He said the violation which could jeopardise the lives of millions is a national crime.