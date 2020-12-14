close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

Facemasks distributed in Upper Kohistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2020

MANSEHRA: A Chinese company working on the 4300 megawatts Dasu Hydropower Project distributed facemasks among the people in Upper Kohistan on Saturday.

The Colonel (retd) Sajjad Ahmed of the CGGC Company handed over masks to the people in the presence of local volunteers, police and clerics in Dasu, the headquarters of Upper Kohistan.

A representative of the company said that the compliance with the social distancing and other standard operational procedures set by the government to contain Covid-19 were highly important for people and they should adopt them in letter and spirit. He said that the workers, engineers and other staff working on the mega energy project were strictly following the Covid-19 SOPs.

Latest News

More From Pakistan