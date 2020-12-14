close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

Shuja says Indian farmers' protest vital for blocking capitalism

National

December 14, 2020

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shai­kh said the raging protest by Indian farmers was a natural reaction to the intensifying capitalism in the form of expanding globalisation.

Large multinational magnates and enterprises behind the soaring capitalist system were now moving to infest and seize the agricultural sector, after having taken full control of industry, commerce and trade, he said in a statement on Sunday. He said if the cruel laws against which the Indian farmers were protesting were enforced, then it would allow huge profiteering and land owning for large (predominantly multinational) corporations at expense of Indian farmers.

