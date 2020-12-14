close
December 14, 2020
‘Six fighters hurt in Karabakh’

AFP
December 14, 2020

YEREVAN: Armenia said on Sunday that six separatist combatants in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabkh region were injured in clashes with Azerbaijan troops, testing a Russian-brokered peace deal that ended weeks of fighting.

The defence ministry in Yerevan reported several hours of clashes on Saturday, including with heavy artillery, in the Hardut region of the disputed province, after Azerbaijan bolstered its military presence in the area.

