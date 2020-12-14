Sudan’s PM visits Ethiopia

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrived on Sunday in Addis Ababa at a time when his country is hosting some 50,000 refugees who have fled fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The influx comes as Sudan faces a political transition since last year’s ouster of strongman president Omar al-Bashir and an economic crisis marked by rapid inflation and rising poverty. "Arrived at Addis Ababa today to meet with PM @AbiyAhmedAli", the Sudanese premier wrote on his Twitter account, referring to his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed.