Mon Dec 14, 2020
AFP
December 14, 2020

Malaysian coastguards make record $26m meth seizure

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s coastguard has made its largest ever seizure of methamphetamine, a top official said on Sunday, seizing 2.12 tonnes of the drug disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar. Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 ringgit ($26.2 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested.

