Mon Dec 14, 2020
AFP
December 14, 2020

Israel establishes ties with Bhutan

World

AFP
December 14, 2020

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel established diplomatic relations with the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan on Sunday, the Israeli foreign ministry said, the latest in a string of normalisation deals agreed by the Jewish state. "The circle of recognition of Israel is widening," Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement.

