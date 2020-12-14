close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
AFP
December 14, 2020

UK police drop rape probe into MP

World

AFP
December 14, 2020

LONDON: British police said on Sunday they had dropped an investigation into a Conservative member of parliament who was arrested in August on suspicion of rape.

The unidentified MP has been staying away from the House of Commons since he was arrested and bailed, but the ruling Conservatives had declined to suspend him, stressing it was right to wait and see whether he was charged. "Following a thorough investigation, and based on all evidence made available to officers, the decision was taken that the case did not meet the evidential test and no further action will be taken," a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said.

