Minister urges people to plant trees

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife Syed Ishtiaq Urmar on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was paying attention to solve the problems being faced by the people.

In a statement, he said the era of oppression and injustice had ended and recruitment in all the institutions was being done on the basis of merit.

The minister said that the government was focusing on planting trees in order to offset the effects of global warming. He said that hundreds of people would be recruited in the Forest department through the NTS. Ishtiaq Urmar said that forests were important not only for human survival but also to avoid the harmful effects of climate change.

He said that every individual should have planted at least one tree to provide a safe and pleasant environment to future generations.

“We should prove to be responsible citizens by planting trees,” he said. He said that the PTI government has implemented the slogan of green Pakistan and such steps were also appreciated globally.