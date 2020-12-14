‘25 Chinese companies to invest in Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad’

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said more than 25 Chinese companies had signed accords to invest in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad.Chairing a meeting, Mian Kashif said several Chinese and other foreign companies were in contact with the FIEDMC for investment in the city.

He said Prime Minister was focusing his attention on economic growth in the country and foreign policy of the government had created a positive image of the country at international level due to which the foreign investors have shown their willingness to invest in Pakistan.

He said the Punjab government had promised full cooperation to FIEDMC, which was playing due role in fulfilling the prime minister's mission. He said steps were also being taken to set up desks of Federal Board of Revenue, Board of Investment, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other agencies at the one-window service centre to facilitate customers under one roof. He said steps were also being taken to set up an expo centre at Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

The local and foreign investors were making investment of about Rs 357 billion in FIEDMC and Allama Iqbal Industrial City projects. He said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City had been developed over 4,000 acres of land near Sahianwala Interchange on Motorway (M-4).