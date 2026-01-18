Google adds on-device AI scam detection to Chrome

Google is bringing on-device AI to Chrome, and this time users are being forced to make a clear choice. The latest Chrome pre-release versions introduce AI-powered scam and malware detection that works entirely on the device, without sending personal data to Google’s cloud.

First revealed in late 2024, the feature promises real-time protection against fake websites, harmful downloads, and scam messages.

The AI for security has received positive feedback, particularly when it is local-based. However, Google will now introduce this measure on an opt-out basis.

Security researcher Leo Peva has highlighted that there’s a switch in Chrome that lets users remove the AI models on the device. The removal of the models will result in the scam protection feature also being switched off.

Reportedly, this switch controls on-device GenAI that enables capabilities such as scam detection. While this seems to be associated with security and scam detection currently, users are concerned that such AI could be repurposed for other uses in the future.

The technology itself, however, has not been unknown within the world of Chrome browsers. The part that remains a puzzle, however, is how well this level of protection will actually function once consumers start turning this technology off.

The use of artificial intelligence in devices purely from a security perspective is considered to have positive implications. The worry is whether there will be other applications in the future, which will extend beyond security, and whether users will have more refined controls.