European Space Agency hit by cyberattack, hundreds of GBs data leaked

A major cyberattack has struck against the European Space Agency (ESA) with hackers gaining access to their systems and leaking out huge amounts of their classified data. This recent attack is a reason for concern for the cybersecurity of the space domain, as the problem seems to be increasing for the space agencies and firms.

The attack is related to stolen scientific data, proprietary software, credentials, and internal mission files, with connections to Airbus, SpaceX, and Thales Alenia Space.

Reportedly, the initial hack occurred on Boxing Day, where a hacker with the handle “888” released over 200 gigabytes of data connected to the ESA. This followed a group calling itself Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters claiming responsibility for a hack where a total of about 500 gigabytes were released.

The hacking group said this was possible because of the known security bug that had not yet been fixed. The ESA has indeed opened a criminal investigation into this incident.

Experts explain these cyberattacks usually target poor cyber-hygiene practices, such as password reuse or infostealer malware. A malicious tool may steal login details, session cookies, and classified documents without alerting users.

Although ESA claimed there is “currently no direct operational threat”, experts believe multiple data leaks may reveal strategic information.

Experts on security state that there could be potential risks either within ESA's systems or those of contracted third-party companies. It is noticeable that the interrelated nature of the space sector could mean that with just a single weak link, there exists the potential for more widespread vulnerability.

Cases of cyberattacks on space organisations are rising in number. Both ESA and NASA have been targets in numerous attempts to break into their systems in recent years.