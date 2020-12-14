Smart lockdown imposed in Peshawar localities

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Sunday imposed smart lockdown in different localities in the provincial capital owing to the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus.

Officials said that the district administration on the recommendations of the district health officer ordered to control entry and exit in Rashidabad along the Canal Road towards Pajaggi Road, Kabul River Canal Road and Charsadda Road to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

Similarly, the locality along with Lucky Dheri road, Kabul River Canal and Nimra Public School Road, Sector D-II, Phase-I Hayatabad, Street No.1, 2, 3 and Ghalib Street, Sethi Town and Haji Camp would remain under smart lockdown with immediate effect till further orders.

Under the smart lockdown, no general entry and exist to these areas would be allowed except those supplying essential commodities. All types of gatherings within these localities would be strictly prohibited. All shops other than essential services including pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency services would remain closed.

Congregation in mosques would be restricted to five persons only. The district administration warned that anyone violating the restrictions would be booked under section 17, 18 of the KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and section 33 of National Disaster Management Authority Act 2010.