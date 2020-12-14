Connectivity issues

Recently, everything from school learning to office work has shifted to remote learning and working. This pandemic-fuelled transition has increased the importance of the internet. Now, the future of students and employees depend on it. But, unfortunately, the access to the internet is blocked in my residential area in Muzaffarabad which is a high-risk area. Security forces have installed jammers to control the internet speed. The result is that a simple WhatsApp message takes a lot of time to get delivered and a website cannot simply be opened. Muzaffarabad is a big residential area with a large number of people dwelling in it, who are suffering from the issue of weak internet connectivity.

Currently, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has imposed a complete lockdown in the city amid the second wave of Covid-19. There are no other working options available to students and employees than to use the internet. Because of the problems of internet connectivity, their careers are at risk. The authorities are requested to take care of this matter and lift the restrictions on the internet.

Raja Amin Afzal

Muzaffarabad