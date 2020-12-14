Waiting for the vaccine

The cases of coronavirus have been surging in Pakistan rapidly. The government is making efforts to get the Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest. The federal government has announced to allocate $150 million for the early purchase of the vaccine. This is indeed promising news for the hard-hit public. It is important for the government to make adequate arrangements to prioritise vaccination campaigns and make sure that the most vulnerable segment of society is timely vaccinated.

The government should make all the arrangements to ensure that essential workers have access to the vaccine. This will be a good way of acknowledging the social standing of those people whose jobs don’t generate huge incomes but are worthwhile.

Faisal Hayat

Okara