close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 14, 2020

Waiting for the vaccine

Newspost

 
December 14, 2020

The cases of coronavirus have been surging in Pakistan rapidly. The government is making efforts to get the Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest. The federal government has announced to allocate $150 million for the early purchase of the vaccine. This is indeed promising news for the hard-hit public. It is important for the government to make adequate arrangements to prioritise vaccination campaigns and make sure that the most vulnerable segment of society is timely vaccinated.

The government should make all the arrangements to ensure that essential workers have access to the vaccine. This will be a good way of acknowledging the social standing of those people whose jobs don’t generate huge incomes but are worthwhile.

Faisal Hayat

Okara

Latest News

More From Newspost