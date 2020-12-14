Challenges ahead

Following school closures, the Sindh government issued several notifications to schools and colleges. All instructions given by the provincial government regarding online learning are quite beneficial as they ensure that the process of teaching and learning is not disrupted. On the other hand, there are many hurdles that make it nearly impossible to implement these instructions in all schools. In Dadu, a list of more than 30 elementary and high schools have been released by the authorities in which it has been directed to vacant the school buildings for the distribution of payment to deserving beneficiaries of the Ehsaas programme. Under this situation, it is almost impossible for the teaching staff to carry out school activities.

Also, much stress has been given on students’ weekly homework. However, students cannot be given homework if a topic is not properly taught to them. Even though online classes or creating WhatsApp groups are the best options for students who have smartphones or computers and internet access, it’s not feasible for students who live in far flung areas and don’t have these resources. The federal and provincial governments should make decisions after analysing the ground realities.

Ali Gul Leghari

Johi