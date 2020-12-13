US Consulate, SMIU to strengthen cooperation

Officials of the US Consulate in Karachi held an online meeting with Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon and other faculty members of the varsity to enhance relations in the field of research and higher education.

Prof Memon led the SMIU delegation while the US Consulate officials included Public Affairs Officer Amy Christianson, Cultural Affairs Officer John Rhattigan, Deputy Cultural Officer Cameron Thomas-Shah and Education Advisor Ali Chouhan.

Both the sides vowed to boost bilateral ties for the promotion of education in various fields, and to cooperate on different issues, including academic research, exchange programmes and connecting a strong relationship of American universities with the SMIU. The officials assured the VC of their complete collaboration for the benefit of the faculty members and the students of the SMIU. They also briefed his team about various US scholarships programmes, and encouraged the faculty and students to avail the study and research opportunities in America.