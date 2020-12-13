1.5m seed balls scattered under ‘throw and grow’ project

Islamabad : As many as 1.5 million seed balls have been scattered at various locations in coordination with civil society members to maintain the green character of the capital city.

Every ball had four seeds of the pine tree because the natural environment of Islamabad is quite conducive for this plant species.

The seed balls were scattered on various locations in last fifteen days under the ‘Throw and Grow’ programme in which civil society members participated with great enthusiasm.

The seeds were distributed among twenty-five teams comprising employees of the civic agency, hikers, trekkers, students, and social activists who scattered them in various spots of Islamabad.

Ghulam Murtaza, a forestry contractor, said that the seeds would start sprouting up within fifteen to twenty days and greatly help further, enhance tree cover in the city.

“In the case of rains, the growth and survival rate will increase up to 70 percent, which means hundreds of thousands of new plants will be added to existing tree cover,” he said.

He said “It is actually 'throw and grow'. We should just throw the seeds and nature takes over from there. This is a very simple method that is being used in many parts of the world.”

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, said “Islamabad is among the green capitals of the world and we are putting in our best efforts not only to maintain existing tree cover but also enhance it with the passage of time.”

“A number of initiatives have been taken in the recent past to provide an opportunity to people belonging to all walks of life to play their due role in protecting and preserving the natural environment of the city,” he said.