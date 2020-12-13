close
Sun Dec 13, 2020
RCB serves notices on shopkeepers

Islamabad

A
APP
December 13, 2020

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has served 54 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB jurisdiction.

A spokesman of RCB informed that food Control Department continued its crackdown against non-trade license holders and served warning notices to over 54 outlets including dairy shops, medical stores, bakeries, general stores, chicken shops and others in different areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 200 shopkeepers who had met all the legal requirements for the license during December and collected Rs83,860.

