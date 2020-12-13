Police nab 10 persons for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi : The police in its crackdown on illegal weapons rounded up ten accused from different areas besides recovering weapons and ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said on Saturday.

He informed that Waris Khan, New town, Airport, Raxila, Gujar Khan, Kallar Saydian, Kotli sattian, Murree Police stations launched a crackdown against illegal weapons holders and managed to arrested 10 accused namely Adnan Iqbal, Shaayan, Malik Nouman, Shujaat Ahmed, Aftab Ahmed, Imran Khan, Zulfiqar, Fakhar Shah, Shah Zaib and Bukhtiar.

The police also recovered 8 pistols 30 bore, 1 riffle 12 bore, I pistol 9 mm with ammunition from their custody. He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis on directions of the CPO without any discrimination.

The spokesman said the police would continue their operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders. -

Bike lifters gang busted two arrested: In a crackdown on criminal elements, the police Saturday busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Taxila conducted a raid and managed to held ‘Toufeela Gang’ with its two members namely Noman Butt alias Tufail and Nahmat Ullah alias Gulli.

The police also recovered 5 stolen motorcycles and spare parts of motorcycles from their possession.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.