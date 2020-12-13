COVID-19 claims 36 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE : The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 36 more lives while 629 new cases were reported in Punjab on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the number of corona cases in the province reached 126,526 while the death toll in the province was recorded as 3,320.

The P&SHD confirmed that 254 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, six in Kasur, two in Sheikhupura, 11 in Nankana Sahib, 81 in Rawalpindi, one in Chakwal, four in Attock, six in Jhelum, eight in Gujranwala, two in Hafizabad, 14 in Sialkot, four in Gujrat, 19 in Faisalabad, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, three in Jhang, 17 in Multan, 11 in Vehari, five in Khanewal, one in Lodhran, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Chiniot, 35 in Sargodha, two in Mianwali, six in Khushab, 41 in Jhang, 26 in Bhakkar, 13 in Bahawalpur, 12 in Muzaffargarh, one in Layyah, eight in Rahimyar Khan, 10 in Bahawalnagar, two in Sahiwal, nine in Okara and six in Pakpattan Districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,163,626 tests for COVID-19 while 114,860 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. It is pertinent to mention that services for corona treatment have been provided in 242 hospitals across the province, where 8,627 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, of them 3,129 beds are equipped with oxygen facility.