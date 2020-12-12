Rescue 1122 saves four lives, minor girl drowns

PESHAWAR: Rescue1122 here Friday rescued four persons while a minor girl drowned to death when their three-wheeler fell into Burlub Canal at Hazarkhwani area, the spokesman said.

After receiving information about drowning of a three-wheeler in Barlab Canal, the Rescue Water Team with an ambulance vehicle was sent to the site.

The rescue divers retrieved four persons safely while a minor girl identified as Hajra drowned to death.

The other four retrieved persons were identified as Bakht Jamal, Saeed Jamal, Sajid and Majeed and the body of the deceased girl was handed over to her relatives, the spokesman said.