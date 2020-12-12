CM Mahmood Khan wants final plan for olive plantation ready in 10 days

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Agriculture and Forest departments to come up with a final plan within 10 days for the olive.

He was presiding over a joint meeting of Forest and Mineral departments held here at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, said an official handout.

Cabinet members Ishtiaq Urmar, Muhibullah Khan, secretaries of Agriculture and Forest departments and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The participants discussed the matters related to sustainable olive plantation in Khyber Pakht-unkhwa, protection of fish in the rivers, curbing illegal extraction of gravels and sands from river beds and other related issues.

He directed the departments concerned to devise a policy for extraction of precious mines and minerals in the mountainous areas to ensure the protection of forests.

The chief minister directed the senior officials to take necessary steps to stop illegal crushing of sand and gravel in rivers beds across the province.

Renewing commitment to ensure the implementation of the project about olive plantation in the province, the chief minister said the ultimate goal of the project was to ensure economic friendly utilization of non-agriculture and barren land available in the province.

He underlined the need for carrying out olive plantation through the Forest Department as it has the required capacity and expertise for olive plantation. He directed the Agriculture Department to provide saplings for the purpose.

Mahmood Khan directed the quarters concerned to ensure proper standard operating procedures for controlling fishing through illegal means and excavation of gravel and sand from rivers to protect fishes in those rivers.

He directed the senior officials of the Mines Department to hold regular public meetings about the leases of mines in the merged districts.

The chief minister also asked the Mines Department to share data of the mineworkers with the Labour Department so that these mineworkers could be registered and their well-being ensured.