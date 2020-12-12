Indian propaganda

A European group, EU DisinfoLab, has exposed an Indian disinformation network that aims at spreading anti-Pakistan sentiments in India. This explains why Indian leaders used to say that they will isolate Pakistan internationally. For the last 15 years, India has been using fake NGOs, publications, think tanks and even fake experts to bash Pakistan at international forums. Pakistan has suffered immensely due to this campaign of sophisticated warfare. India should be held accountable so that it doesn’t actively spread fake news and disinformation in the future.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar