Show must go on?

That political opponents launch vitriolic attacks against each other has become quite frequent. Ever since the PDM announced to hold its power show, amidst the severe threats of Covid-19, at Minar-e-Pakistan, the ruling party and its allies have been concealing their inner anxiety with more acerbity and toxicity by holding daily pressers to respond to the political gimmicks by the opposition. It is really quite unfortunate to see a lack of political wisdom in the ranks of the incumbent regime to bring the disgruntled political opponents across the negotiating table to initiate some pragmatic debate or the much-trumpeted grand national dialogue to steer the country through the impending political crisis.

There is no doubt that the people are under the heavy burden of skyrocketing price, backbreaking inflation, rampant poverty and burgeoning unemployment. However, seeing another political upheaval on the horizon is not a happy sign for the already downtrodden people. Keeping the emerging scenario and fragility of the political mechanism in mind, it is the need of the hour to find a political solution to the current problems as the country can’t bear the burden of another political jolt.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock