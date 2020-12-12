For Pakistan?

The PM has urged the PDM leaders to postpone their next public gathering in Lahore on December 13 to prevent the second wave of Covid-19 from getting out of control. His request is sincere as well as noble and we should not doubt it. The PDM, undoubtedly, will be exposing thousands of innocent people to a high risk of catching the virus. The PDM’s whole campaign, according to the PM, is driven by the lust for power and a reckless disregard for public health and safety.

But isn’t it also a historic opportunity for him to demonstrate his strength of character and selflessness. He could easily discredit the whole PDM, once and for all, by announcing that if the PDM leaders didn’t care for them, he did, and for this reason alone, he was stepping down from power. He can rest assured that such a great sacrifice from him will not go unnoticed and the people of Pakistan will bring him back to power with an unprecedented majority.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur