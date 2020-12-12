FIR lodged after Hindu girl â€˜abductedâ€™

A teenage girl belonging to the Hindu community remained missing on Friday, a day after her father said she had been abducted from her residence in the Qayyumabad area a few days ago.

A kidnapping case of 17-year-old girl identified as Namarta had been registered at the Defence Police Station on behalf of her father, Bhagwandas. The complainant in his recorded statement told the police that he did not find his daughter when he woke up on the morning of December 7. He alleged that a person, namely Qadeer Tanoli, had kidnapped his daughter.

The complainant appealed to the police high-ups to recover his daughter. The police have launched an investigation.

Two die in accidents

Two people died and three others were wounded in road tragedies in parts of the metropolis on Friday. A man and a woman were seriously wounded when their motorcycle was hit by a speedy car in the Defence police remits. The victims were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where 55-year-old woman, identified as Zaitoon Mehtab, succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while 26-year-old Shahnawaz, son of Iqbal, was said to be in serious condition.

Police said that the driver managed to escape following the accident. Police said the woman was a resident of the Korangi locality, while the injured person was her relative. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Separately, an elderly man died in a road accident on Rashid Minhas Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. His body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy where he was identified as 60-year-old Syed Nadir Ali.

Police said the man was a resident of Abul Hassan Ispahani Road and was going somewhere on a motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit and killed him. A case has been registered while an investigation has been launched. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Imdad Gulzar and a woman, who is yet to be identified, were injured in a road accident near the Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi. The victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. An investigation is underway.

Body found

The body of a 45-year-old man, identified as Naseemullah, son of Naseebullah, was found at a house located in Qasba Colony within the jurisdiction of the Pirabad Police Station.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said that the man had been mentally sick, and he apparently consumed some toxic substance mistakenly and died.