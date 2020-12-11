close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
DJ Butt gets bail, says police abused him

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate of Model Town courts on Thursday granted bail to sound system provider DJ Butt, an accused of possessing an illegal weapon and interference in official affairs.

The court of judicial magistrate Qamar Zaman has granted bail to DJ Butt on submission of surety bonds of Rs50,000. After the hearing, DJ Butt while talking to the media said he was a tiger of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the past and would remain so in the future. He alleged that police tortured him and abused his family members. The police had booked Butt for possessing an illegal weapon and interference in official work by manhandling the raiding team members.

