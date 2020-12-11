10 persons recovered from private jail of Umarkot landlord

SUKKUR: As many as 10 family members were recovered from a private jail of a local landlord of Umarkot on Thursday. Reports said one Ummar Bhail had approached the district and sessions judge, Umarkot, informing him that local landlord Ali Bux Mangrio had confined his relatives in his private jail and taking bonded labour from them.

After entertaining the plea, the district and sessions judge had appointed a raid commissioner to recover the bonded labourers. On Thursday, the raid commissioner recovered 10 family members from the private jail of local landlord Ali Bux Mangrio near Seendhal Mangrio village of Umarkot district. The recovered persons were produced in the court of first additional sessions judge, Umarkot, where Prem Bheel, Mst Shirmiti, Meeran, Chandan Bhel and others told the judge that the â€˜Zamindarâ€™ was getting forced labour from them and had confined them in his private jail when they demanded wages. The court after recording their statements allowed them to go wherever they wanted to.