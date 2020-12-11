Rally condemns human rights violations in IIOJK

PARACHINAR: A rally was taken out to protest the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday.

People belonging to various walks of life attended the rally held outside the Parachinar Press Club on the International Human Rights Day.

The protesters were holding posters and placards inscribed with anti-Modi slogans and against the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Yousaf Hussain, Abid Hussain, Syed Raza Hussain and others said that India was involved in atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris but the international community had become a silent spectator to the human rights violations in IIOJK.

The speakers urged the OIC and other human rights organisations to take notice of the human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir and provide justice to the innocent Kashmiris.