DJ Butt arrested from Model Town

LAHORE: Muhammad Asif alias DJ Butt, who shot to fame by arranging sound system at Imran Khan’s public meetings and container protest in Islamabad when the premier was in the opposition has been arrested by Model Town Police Wednesday.

Model Town SP Dost Muhammad Khosa said he was arrested for violation of sound system act and carrying illegal weapon. He said a police team was on routine patrolling and as they reached area’s Bank Square, they spotted sound system act violation. When they entered his shop, they found DJ Butt involved in violation. During search, they recovered a 12 bore rifle and also bullets. The accused could not present licence of the gun, he added.

According to another report, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) condemned manhandling of two journalists of Voicepk.net who went to Model Town Police Station for the confirmation of arrest of DJ Butt.

In a joint statement by PFUJ President Shehzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, they condemned the uncalled for behaviour of police officials of Model Town Police Station, who not only intimidated and manhandled the two journalists of Voicepk.net but also forced to delete valuable footage and material from the devices of journalists which is an interface in the working of journalists freely and with independence.

They urged the Punjab government for showing respect to the journalist community and taking strict action against police officials who manhandled the journalists. Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell (AJLAC) and Voice.pk.net also condemned the assault on the two reporters by police officials.

Model Town Police Station SHO Azhar Naveed not only misbehaved with the reporters but also abused them. Voicepk.net urged the IGP and the Lahore CCPO to take action against the police officials concerned. Voicepk.net is filing a separate police complaint against the Model Town Police officials for assaulting their reporters. Asma Jahangir law firm and Voicepk.net reiterated that they won’t be intimidated with such attacks on press freedom in the country.

SHO Model Town Inspector Naveed Azhar refuted the allegation leveled against him. He said that he neither misbehaved nor manhandled any journalist. He said that he accommodated each and every journalist who had visited the police station to collect the FIR registered against DJ.