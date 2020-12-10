Indian troops martyr 2 Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on early Wednesday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Tiken area. One person was also injured. Meanwhile, an elderly man was deliberately hit by a vehicle of the Indian Army in Malpora area of Kulgam district.