Kohli absence creates ‘void’: Tendulkar

NEW DELHI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said captain Virat Kohli’s departure will leave a “void” for India in their Test tour of Australia, but added that it will hand a golden opportunity to a younger player.

In an interview with AFP, the record-setting batsmen said India’s bench strength would help as they bid to win a second straight Test series in Australia.

Kohli will only lead the side in the first of the four Tests -- starting in Adelaide on December 17 -- before returning home for the birth of his first child.

There have also been calls from some veterans for India’s skipper in all three formats to hand over some of his captaincy duties permanently.

Tendulkar would not, however, join that debate, saying instead: “Let’s understand, this is not about individuals. It is about our team and the best part about Indian cricket right now is there is bench strength.”

Still, he admitted Kohli would be missed.

“When you lose an experienced player like this there is without any doubt a void,” the former India captain said.

“Some youngster is going to get a chance to play in his spot and that’s an opportunity for someone else.”

India could have other batting problems as senior batsman Rohit Sharma is racing to recover from a hamstring injury in time to join the Test team.

He is to undergo a fitness test on Friday, and Tendulkar said the presence of such an influential player is crucial. “If he meets all the parameters; if he is fit then he should be there,” said Tendulkar.