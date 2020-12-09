‘Touch me not’: Firdous criticises PML-N for new ‘philosophy’

LAHORE: Taking a jibe at PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that a "touch me not philosophy" was introduced in PML-N's rally yesterday.

"The philosophy of touch me not was introduced yesterday; neither can the law nor any human being touch them," Awan said, referring to an incident in which a man reportedly touched Maryam Nawaz's shoulder. Talking about the incident, Awan said that there was a "difference between public leaders and members of a royal family. "If a person's hand touches someone accidentally, they should not be beaten up. Those who participate in political rallies are drawn there due to their affection for the political leadership", she said, adding: "People of Lahore have rejected the princess (Maryam) and her stance."

Speaking about a PDM rally scheduled for December 13 at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan, she said the government would not hinder the Opposition's event.

However, she warned that action would be taken against lawbreakers. Our correspondent adds: Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PDM’s "irresponsible" behaviour despite the increasing number of corona cases is shameful. In a statement, she said the "cheap" narrative of PDM leaders was dead as people had rejected it.

“The opposition is feeling no shame for playing with the lives of innocent people. The opposition leaders are putting the lives of people in danger only to safeguard political interests. Patriotic Pakistanis will not fall into their trap and a defeat will be the fate of the PDM on December 13,” she added

Meanwhile, Firdous has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit Sialkot Wednesday (today) on the invitation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In a statement, she said that PM Imran Khan would inaugurate the AirSial and other development projects besides meeting political and social activists and businesspeople.