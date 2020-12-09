Fourth BRT feeder route inaugurated

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Tuesday inaugurated the fourth feeder route for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service.

A communication by the transport company, said the route would facilitate the residents of the southern parts of the district and ensure their quick access to the interior city. Initially, adding 10 buses will operate on this route from 6 am to 10 pm.

It said that Rs10 would be charged for the first 5 Km and Rs.5 increased for every 5 Km.

It was informed that fare was integrated and the new fare would not be charged with transfer to a new bus.

The passengers can board the direct route bus of Dabgari Garden to Kohat Adda and get easy transfer from one bus to other bus at BRT station Dabgari.

From BRT stations, passengers can travel to Chamkani and Karkhano. Direct buses will facilitate movement within the densely populated area of Peshawar.

This route will connect Kohat Adda with the heart of the city and provide easy access to various commercial areas, educational institutions, and residential areas sited along the Kohat Road.

Seven feeder routes connect major roads to the BRT that would provide service to the entire district. Three of the seven feeder routes are in Hayatabad.

The Kohat Adda feeder route connects Kohat Bus Adda to Dabgari BRT Station, Phase 7 Terminal is connected to Kharkhano BRT Station, Phase 6 Terminal is linked to Mall of Hayatabad BRT Station, Phase 7 Terminal is connected to Mall of Hayatabad BRT Station.

The Shahalam area on Charsadda Road would be connected to the Khyber Bazar BRT Station, Pishtakhara Chowk on Ring Road to Saddar BRT Station and Ring Road with Sardar Ghari and Khyber Bazar BRT Station.

The BRT main route carries 120,000 passengers on a peak day and serves about 30,000 commuters of Hayatabad via three routes.

The spokesman hoped the addition of more feeder routes would facilitate more commuters.

It is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the city and provide a sustainable environment.