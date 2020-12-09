MoU signed on vocational education

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Kold College, an institute in Denmark, have signed an MoU to develop cooperation in the fields of vocational education, dairy production, dairy farm care, dairy processing, milk value addition and support services. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Head of International Kold College Mr Soren Dehn signed the MoU in a virtual ceremony. This initiative was arranged by Ambassador of Pakistan in Denmark, Ahmad Farooq. Both the parties agreed to cooperate in the field of vocational education, training of veterinary and dairy students/ veterinary extension services, distance learning programmes and designing of need-based curriculum.