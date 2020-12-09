Improving ties among regional countries discussed

LAHORE:Punjab University and Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) on Tuesday discussed various initiatives to improve relations among the regional countries.

According to a press release, a meeting was held at PU vice chancellor’s office in which the VC, Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro-VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, CGSS Executive Director Lt Col (r) Khalid Taimur Akram and others participated.

The meeting agreed to launch joint projects to enhance cooperation among Pakistan,

Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Russia, China, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The participants also agreed to organise seminars, conferences, academic and cultural activities and launch joint research projects for the purpose. Prof Niaz Ahmad said PU would support the students and teachers exchange or any other initiative of common interest for the cause. Lt Col (r) Khalid Taimur gave a presentation on different initiatives to be taken for promotion of regional cooperation.