Tue Dec 08, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
December 8, 2020

Zardari tells IHC sustained head injury during a fall

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardariâ€™s medical report was Monday furnished with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) stating that heâ€™d sustained head injuries during a fall.

Zardariâ€™s counsel Farooq H Naek had filed an application with the court requesting that his client be exempted from appearing in person in the fake bank accounts case. The medical report further revealed that the ex-president was readmitted to a hospital on November 22. Earlier on Oct 11, he was discharged from the hospital. The report said the ex-president had a swelling in his head and pain on the left side of the chest after the fall adding that the chest pain increased whenever he walked. Zardari also complained of tension and pain in the lower back.

