Four of a family killed in Shangla blast

BESHAM: Four members of a family were killed when a gas cylinder exploded at their home in Faiza Chilai area of Kozkana Union Council in Shangla district on Monday. According to Karoza Police Station, parents identified Noor Hamad, 28, and his wife Bakht Muneera, son Naibullah, 5, and daughter Nageena, 3, were killed on the spot in the cylinder blast. No further details were given. They said the deceased were later buried at their ancestral graveyard in Faiza Chilai area.