Traders join PDM campaign

LAHORE: All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajaran (APAT) on Monday announced joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the PDM demands are the same as are being demanded by every trader of the country for the last two and a half years.

APAT Central General Secretary Naeem Mir said the business community will participate in the December 13 meeting and become part of the PDM against the government. He said the PDM campaign is on the rise and the business community supports it. The demand of the PDM is the same as that of every businessman in the country. He this governmentis incompetent and has failed to deliver. The government is a security risk to the economy. It destroyed the economy and businesses have been shut down. If this government continues, Pakistani businessmen will not be able to survive, he added.

“We will remain part of the PDM until we get rid of this government,” Mir said, adding that a historic public meeting is going to be held in Lahore on December 13 and PDM leaders are hopeful that as a result of this public meeting, Pakistanis will get rid of this government. He urged all traders to make full preparations for this public meeting. The traders should participate in the meeting by adopting SOPs.