QWP demands judicial probe into patients death at KTH

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party’s (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday rejected the report of the three-member inquiry committee constituted by the Board of Governors (BoG), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), about the deaths of the seven patients at the health facility and demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the tragedy.

In a statement, he said the report of the inquiry committee was aimed at saving the “big fish” while low-rank employees were made scapegoats. “The report of the inquiry committee is aimed at befooling the people,” he said, adding that a judicial inquiry should be conducted to probe the tragedy and punish those responsible for the deaths of the patients.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, he said his party shared their grief and would stand by them at this hour of trial. Sikandar Sherpao said it was the responsibility of the hospital’s administration to ensure the provision of oxygen to the patients.

“The BoG cannot absolve itself of the responsibility. It is equally responsible for this tragedy,” he believed. Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan for incompetence, he said the premier had appointed his blue-eyed people against key positions and there was no concept of accountability.

He maintained this tragedy had exposed the tall claims of the PTI rulers about the so-called health reforms.The QWP leader said the shortage of oxygen amounted to criminal negligence, which led to the loss of precious lives. He maintained that the QWP would take to the streets if the government did not take adequate steps to punish the ones who caused this tragedy. The QWP leader also demanded the government to register the first information report against the culprits.