Meagre salaries

Federal Secretariat employees have been protesting for an increase in their salaries. According to them, they cannot afford the basic necessities of life with their current salaries due to uncontrolled inflation. They are, therefore, demanding a sufficient increase in their salaries so that they can run their houses in an appropriate way.

Last month, the federal government had reconstituted the Pay and Pension Commission (PPC) to frame recommendations for employees’ relief. The government is requested to do all that is necessary to ensure that the recommendations are implemented in a timely manner.

Ali Raza Shah Gillani

Islamabad