close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 8, 2020

Meagre salaries

Newspost

 
December 8, 2020

Federal Secretariat employees have been protesting for an increase in their salaries. According to them, they cannot afford the basic necessities of life with their current salaries due to uncontrolled inflation. They are, therefore, demanding a sufficient increase in their salaries so that they can run their houses in an appropriate way.

Last month, the federal government had reconstituted the Pay and Pension Commission (PPC) to frame recommendations for employees’ relief. The government is requested to do all that is necessary to ensure that the recommendations are implemented in a timely manner.

Ali Raza Shah Gillani

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost