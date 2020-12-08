Precaution over protest

The coronavirus test was declared mandatory for the people who were planning to attend the engagement ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari. On the other hand, the PPP is holding protests and rallies against the incumbent government without ensuring that all participants are following SOPs. This neglect will, undoubtedly, cause a spike in coronavirus cases at a rapid pace.

With thousands of cases being reported on a daily basis, Pakistan has now more than 50,000 active cases with 3,001 patients in hospitals and 337 on ventilators. Politicians need to realise that the lives of their voters matter and that they shouldn’t be putting their supporters at risk of catching the virus. The people, on the other hand, should realise that protecting themselves against the virus is more important than participating and chanting slogans in these protests.

Ali Aqdas

Lahore