PML-N leader wants FIR in KTH tragedy

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz local leader on Monday approached the police and submitted an application to register a first information report against some officials including Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra for their alleged negligence that led to the loss of seven lives in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).

Arbab Khizer Hayat submitted the application with the Town Police Station and wanted to nominate the health minister, secretary health, chairman of the BoG, hospital director, medical director, and head of isolation ward for the shortage of oxygen gas in the hospital.