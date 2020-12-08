KP CM Mahmood Khan directs improved prices inspection & monitoring

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the district administrations to improve the essential items prices inspection and monitoring mechanism to keep the rates various commodities under check.

He said necessary steps should be taken to ensure the display of the rate lists of essential commodities at each and every retailer shop in the province. The chief minister said this while presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Monday on price control, said an official handout.

Special Assistant to CM Khaleeq ur Rehman, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.He expressed satisfaction at the declining trend in the rates of essential food items as compared to the last month and hoped prices would decrease further in the coming days.

Earlier, the participants were briefed about the weekly average price and decrease in prices of essential commodities such as wheat flour, sugar, rice, pulses and vegetables.It was told that the prices of flour, sugar, rice, pulses and other essential food items are low in the province compared to average price of these items at the national level.

Briefing the meeting about the present situation of wheat flour and sugar stock, it was told that the wheat crisis had been overcome owing to timely and effective measures of the provincial government.