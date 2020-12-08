Spice making unit sealed for adulteration

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a spice manufacturing unit on account of adulteration while carrying out an operation in the area of Lalazar Grid Station here on Monday.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Niswana. The raiding team discarded 1,625kg fungus-infested chilli, 450kg sawdust, 400kg red chili powder and 10kg loose colours during the operation. Rafaqat Ali Niswana said that the authority has closed down a production unit of Diamond Brand Spices over proved contamination of harmful ingredients and chemicals in the fake red chili powder. He said that PFA’s watchdogs also witnessed poor storage system, unavailability of labelling on products, an abundance of insects and presence of ready spices on the surface of the floor.

He further said that factory was also failed to produce a food license and medical certificates of their workers on the spot. He said that PFA has imposed a complete ban on the sale of loose spices and directed them to meet the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that it was compulsory for spice manufacturers to mention the details of ingredients, weight, expiry and manufacturing dates, company name, supplier name and address on packing. The director general said that the use of adulterated and inferior quality spices caused health issues for its consumers.