Rawalpindi ex-Corps Commander Lt Gen Mohsin Kamal dies

RAWALPINDI: Former Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General (R) Mohsin Kamal passed away on Sunday.

The deceased’s funeral prayers will be offered at 4 pm at the city’s Defense Phase 8 cemetery.

Expressing his condolences, Azad Kashmir’s Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider expressed deep sorrow and grief.

“Mohsin Kamal was a proud son of Kashmir whose services are unforgettable,” Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider said. “He served in Pakistan Army as a lieutenant general and was the pride of Kashmiris across the country.”

Gen (retd) Mohsin Kamal also served as the chairman of the Azad Kashmir Public Service Commission.

“I shared a brotherly relationship with the deceased. I am deeply saddened by this separation,” Raja Farooq Haider said.

In a Twitter message, Haider added that despite reaching the highest positions in Pakistan, Gen (retd) Kamal remained attached to his soil throughout his life.

“As AJK PSC chairman, a position he accepted on my insistence, he restored the lost credibility of this institution,” the AJK premier said.

Lt Gen (R) Kamal was born in Sialkot in 1953. He received his early education in Muzaffarabad after which he joined Cadet College Hasan Abdal in 1966 (13th Entry) and remained there till 1971. In the same year, he joined the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul.