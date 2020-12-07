Resignations or long march?: PDM to make big decisions during tomorrow’s meeting

Ali Raza/News Desk

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is going to announce big decisions in the upcoming Lahore rally on December 13, said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz while addressing a social media workers convention here Sunday.

She said the PDM is united, and urged party workers to be ready for final battle with the “selected and selectors”. She said the party workers must embrace any cases registered against them by the government. Maryam said people must know “how fearful the government is” of the opposition. She said that “the most that the government can do” is register cases.

“You must take these charge sheets, string them together and wear them proudly like a garland,” she told party workers, as she lamented that as many as “3,000 first information reports (FIRs)” are filed after every rally held by the opposition. Maryam said that the PDM is about to make big decisions, hinting at resignations or possibly a long march, during the meeting between alliance members tomorrow (Tuesday).

“The people of Pakistan have won this war. Victory only remains to be declared in the rally on 13th,” she said.

She asked elected representatives to not fall under any sort of “pressure”.

“Imran Khan must be called by his new name,” she said, adding that with a single roti (bread) costing Rs30, a family of 8-10 people have no hope of making ends meet. She said Imran Khan used to claim that the “green passport will be respected across the world” but now flights from Pakistan have been banned. “Is there anyone who can ask him what became of the claims he made?” she inquired.

Speaking of the delay in LNG procurement, which ultimately led to high gas prices, she said, “The prime minister’s friends who run his kitchen were benefited.”

“People hardly have any supply of gas in their homes, but they get unbelievably high bills,” she said, adding that owing to the government’s “mismanagement”, a loss of Rs122 billion had been incurred. She dared the prime minister to come and mingle with the people for two minutes.

The PML-N vice president said that Pakistan’s GDP has turned negative, “hundreds of thousands” have become unemployed, medicines are prohibitively expensive, the “wheel of progress has begun to spin in the opposite direction”, European countries have banned Pakistani flights, people have been robbed of wheat, sugar, flour, but no one is bothered, and there is no legal action, “all because he is viewed as taabedaar (servile)”.

“We must now call Imran Khan by his new name — Taabedaar Khan,” she said.

Maryam spoke at length about how the party’s popularity and reach has been propelled by the social media teams and thanked them for their dedication.

“Thanks to our social media team, Nawaz Sharif’s voice has reached across the country today,” Maryam said, as she paid tribute to teams from across the provinces. She thanked social media workers for “continuing to carry forward Nawaz Sharif’s narrative”.

Meanwhile, the PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the government of “selected and incompetent” rulers is taking last breaths. Nawaz Sharif said it is his desire that the next 73 years of youth should not pass like the last 73 years, adding that he is telling the path by following which the national could reach destination in the civilised nations of the world.

While addressing the social media workers convention of PML-N through video link from London, Nawaz Sharif said that his only crime is that he is leading the nation youth and 220 million Pakistanis while holding the torch of “vote ko izzat do” for securing democracy.

Nawaz Sharif said the PDM has presented its case in front of masses. He said that whether exposing those who break the Constitution is a treason, whether exposing the vote thieves is a crime.

He said that youth should tell whether in which Pakistan we are living it is Pakistan of Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding that not a single democratically-elected prime minister of the country was allowed to complete his constitutional term. He said that after every few years later while committing coup on the democracy the martial law was imposed and the law of might is right was enforced. He said that time and again the Constitution was violated.

Nawaz Sharif said that he will again meet with Pakistani people on December 13mat the Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore gathering of PDM.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz charged that Maryam Safdar’s incoherent speech which she delivered in Lahore indicated her mental state and low self-esteem.

Commenting on Maryam’s speech, Shibli said that she represented the second generation of the family, who had always exploited this country.

“Humiliation and disgrace have always been their destiny,” he maintained, referring to the Sharif family.

The minister said that it has become clear to the people that this was their personal fight for which they were fooling the poor people, but their narrative had no place in politics now, in their own convention. “Her party was disgraced in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections as well. If this family had any self-respect, they would have quit politics,” he asserted.

Shibli Faraz said that the people today had no doubt that Maryam Safdar had reached the extreme of frustration and depression where she had no clue what to do next.

The minister continued that the coronavirus emergency was prevalent in the country and these cases were increasing day by day.

“No conscientious and sympathetic political leader can imagine that the way in which the people today have seen the collapse of international institutions, the media and government measures in the ongoing struggle against the corona have been totally disregarded,” he noted.

The opposition’s attitude, he alleged, was reprehensible and the cause of embarrassment internationally. “The rapid spread of corona has put a lot of pressure on hospitals and we are under constant pressure from all sectors and schools of thought that the government should take action against such reckless politicians to save the lives of the poor,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan termed talk of resignations “a joke”.

He said that he does not believe there will be any resignations, but even if there are, the government welcomes them. “By-elections will be held for whichever seats they resign from and PTI will win a heavy majority,” he added.

“You can try as hard as you like to get an NRO. There will be no deal,” Faisal Javed told the opposition.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered opposition grand dialogue and said the government is ready to hold talks with the opposition on all matters except corruption and NRO.

He said the government does not escape from talks with the opposition on all national affairs but the NRO should not be linked with national interest.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not assume power as a result of any secret deal, he is a political reality. He said Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have different narratives in the PML-N. “There is confusion in opposition on many issues, including resignations,” he said.

“If they want to resign from assemblies, they should go for it. The PDM is faltering,” he said, adding that the alliance is unnatural as they have united to protect their vested interests.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the countdown of PDM has started as their real destination is jail and show on December 13 will be a flop.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to media in Sialkot said that Imran Khan has started achievements on the economic front. She said the government’s transparent and orderly economic policies have started to bear fruit. She said that those who are spreading political turmoil want to destabilise Pakistan. She said the lives of the people are being put at stake by the rallies.

She said that the people of Pakistan would not be fooled again by parties included in the PDM.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet that Maryam has lost her mind since Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that no one will be stopped from attending the Lahore rally, but those violating the laws will be dealt with sternly. He said the convicted (Maryam) has been rejected by the people. He said Lahore will tell Maryam on December 13 that it’s not her personal property. He said the people have rejected the corrupt thieves.

Meanwhile, the PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the PTI is not leading the country to the right direction. He said that the leadership is confused after successful public gatherings by the PDM.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that arrogance is reflected in the speech of the prime minister and this is a big sign of decline.

Former federal minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that there was no point in sitting in the assemblies that have failed to protect the Constitution and law.

Addressing the charged party workers in Lahore, he said Nawaz Sharif is not fighting a war for his premiership but for the supremacy of the Constitution.

The PML-N leader said Maryam Nawaz was also fighting for the right of general public, adding that restoration and rule of law will be decided on December 13 in PDM’s Lahore rally.