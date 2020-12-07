Seven-year-old boy raped, murdered

LAHORE: A seven-year-old boy was murdered after being raped in Green Town police area here on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Ahsan Ali, son of Adnan Ali, of Maryam Colony near Bagrian Chowk Green Town. Two rapists took victim Ahsan to a vacant house in Bagrian village where they raped him and cut his throat to hide their identity.

Later, a suspect, Sarfraz, took the victim with a deep wound on his throat to his family and told them that Ahsan sustained injury in a traffic accident. The family rushed the boy to hospital where he succumbed to his wound.

Police shifted the body to morgue and detained suspect Sarfraz for questioning. Later, Sarfraz confessed that he along with one Allah Rakha kidnapped the victim, took him to a vacant house and slit open his throat after committing unnatural offence with him. Punjab IGP took notice of the incident and directed the CCPO to submit a report.